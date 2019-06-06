Loader steals gold bangles from Spice Jet flyer's luggage at Mumbai airport

crime

The CISF officer found gold bangles, weighing about 40gm from the loader's bag that he had stolen from a passenger

Important items and valuables, including laptops, jewellery, watches and mobiles should never be put in check-in bags, and they should always be carried within the safe confines of one's cabin baggage. In a shocking incident, a CISF personnel caught the loader of a ground handling company with two gold bangles he had stolen from the check-in bag of a passenger bound for Dubai from Mumbai airport. M K Choudhary, CISF sub-inspector noticed suspicious images of metallic items in the baggage of a Celebi-NAS (ground-handling company) loader at Terminal 2.

"He immediately stopped the conveyor belt and told the loader to open the bag for a physical check,'' said a CISF official. According to the Times of India, two gold bangles, weighing about 40gm, were found. "The loader revealed that he stole the bangles from the check-in luggage of a SpiceJet flight. The airline, ground-handling company and police were informed. Later, the Celebi-NAS staffer, along with the recovered bangles valued at about Rs 1.2 lakh, were handed over to Sahar police,'' the CISF added.

